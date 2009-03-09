Home

CRISIS BUSTER TIPS for Business Owners and Sales Professionals

How to negotiate your way through rough times if your life depends on selling something – Part One



1. DISAGREE



“Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress.” – Mahatma Gandhi

You will find that people who continue to do well during challenging times are not luckier or stronger or even smarter. They are mostly more persistent and they refuse to lose. In other words, they disagree. The best examples are patients who were affected by some “incurable” cancer and yet recovered – against all medical expectations. The only common denominator that could be found in these people was exactly that: they disagreed with giving up!



You can make your own future and you can win the battles of life to the degree that you have the guts to disagree. So remember this principle: When trouble arises, it is just a test of your ability and willingness to make things go right. Just disagree!



2. IGNORE THE BAD NEWS



“The news media are, for the most part, the bringers of bad news... and it’s not entirely the media’s fault. Bad news gets higher ratings and sells more papers than good news.” – Peter McWilliams, author of “Life 101”

We are being overwhelmed by bad news every day. The merchants of chaos are making money by scaring the hell out of us. Don’t fall into the trap! Bad news brings bad news. One smart way to end the crisis for you is to focus on GOOD news. When was the last time you got some?

Try this: Once a day, Google those exact words, “good news”, and find some. Good news will pump up your morale and thus your willingness to fight. Commit yourself to the following principle (or therapy): “Good news once a day will keep the trouble away!”

3. SHARE THE GOOD NEWS

“To ease another’s heartache is to forget one’s own.” – Abraham Lincoln

You know what your customers are mainly lacking? It is not money…it is confidence in the future. If you want your customers to buy from you now, you must first help them improve their confidence in their ability to make things go right.

So, make this a golden rule: every time you talk to a prospect or a customer, start by giving them some good news on any subject. Get them to recognize you as a source of good news and you will be surprised at the results! And also share good news with everybody who might affect your life. Sharing good news is the next best therapy for staying upbeat and willing to fight!

4. BE YOUR CUSTOMERS’ BEST ADVISOR

One customer, well taken care of, could be more valuable than $10,000 worth of advertising.” – Jim Rohn, author of “7 Strategies for Wealth & Happiness”

You have knowledge about your customers’ business that is very valuable. Giving good advice which can help them solve some of their problems will make you stronger and will make your customer even more confident that you are not just interested in them for their money but you truly and genuinely care for them!

The caring factor is the most important one in selling. Ask yourself what you can do to increase your customers’ confidence and do something about it every day. When you care, you earn the most precious gift you can from a worthy customer: Trust! In difficult times, one must abide more than ever by the following principle: In order to receive one must be willing to give!

5.EXPAND YOUR HORIZON

“When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity.” – John F. Kennedy

You have an unlimited source of power. Some call it “brain power”. Others call it “inner power”. I call it “creative power.” In times of crisis and economic unrest, most people introvert into their own problems. They tend to forget that challenging times always bring forth the best ideas and technologies. So start putting more attention on opportunities until you create some. Use your “creative power” to discover new solutions to your customers’ problems, to propose new services, to sell new products and/or to sell new ideas to people around you.

Creativity is the ultimate solution to challenges. Think of solutions, whatever you are facing. No one can resolve a problem by being stuck in the problem. Follow this great principle: Get out of the mental box and expand your horizon.

6.INVEST IN THE MOST PROFITABLE ASSET: YOU

“When a person is competent, nothing can shake his pride. The world can yell. But it doesn’t shake him.” – L. Ron Hubbard

Do you want 1,000% return on your investment? Well, invest in yourself. Build yourself up; find a way to be more competent and more knowledgeable – about your job, your business and even about life! There is no stronger feeling than the feeling of competence. You can’t count on anyone else to help you beat challenging times, but developing more skills will develop your certainty and your confidence.

So many people have wasted their money in “promising” financial investments. They forgot that the only guaranteed investment they can ever make is in themselves. You can’t lose by increasing your ability to do what you are doing for a living. Rough times offer the best opportunity to augment your qualifications and become stronger. Your customers will always appreciate your expertise in some field that can help them. This principle will be your best ally!

Mr. Patrick V. Valtin is an international sales & Marketing consultant. He has traveled to more than 30 countries over the last 22 years and has trained more than 75,000 people in the areas of Sales, Marketing, Human Resources Development, Organization and Leadership. His customers and seminar attendees have come from all industries – from growing businesses to multinational corporations. He is the founder of U-Man Belgium, the biggest consulting company in Europe specialized in the Hubbard Management Technology™.

He is also the founder of M2-TEC USA, INC. – a Management Consulting & Training Company established in Clearwater, Florida. He recently created CrisisBuster.com, an organization dedicated to help professionals of all fields grow stronger in the current economic crisis.

