On June 19th, seven employees of PostcardMania danced to “Let’s Get Postcarded in Here,” a take on the Black Eyed Peas’ hit song, entertaining the guests gathered in the green and purple offices of PostcardMania’s brand new building, just before Joy Gendusa, the tall and vivacious CEO and founder of PostcardMania announced, “I am the luckiest CEO on earth!”

Joy has a lot to be proud of. Her full service postcard direct mailing company, started in 1998 with little more than Joy herself, a computer and a phone. Eleven years later, it has grown to a huge success, employing 150 people, providing marketing solutions to over 35,000 clients in 350 industries nationwide and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country.

In fact, the company has grown so large it has expanded into a new building, built from scratch by Voeller Construction. Voeller Construction is owned by William J. Voeller, who has 37 years of construction experience and a focus on “commitment to quality.” The company has a reputation for exceeding expectations through superior quality w ork, which is evident in the high caliber building created for PostcardMania.The big red building is 25,000 square feet, and consists of two stories of office space and two stories of parking, allowing for 160 vehicles. The design is “New York warehouse chic” circa 1920 on the outside, and a bubbly purple and green avant garde design on the inside, with exposed block walls and stained concrete floors. The building also contains a nursery, gym and lounge area for employees.

Joy Gendusa founded PostcardMania with the purpose of assisting small business owners and entrepreneurs, and continues to do so by offering free marketing tips, which are available on the PostcardMania website www.postcardmania.com. At the ceremony, Joy spoke a few words about the economy, and offered some tips to boot. “There are still lots of people making lots of money… There are ups and downs but people are resilient… Keep marketing!”