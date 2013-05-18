  • 1
Community News

Clearwater Beach - Dolphin Pod Sighting at Pier 60...
Clearwater Beach - Dolphin Pod Sighting at Pier 60...
You can see them too if you hurry – through…
in Pinellas County
Clearwater Dolphins - Leave a Map-Trail
Clearwater Dolphins - Leave a Map-Trail
Although fans are sad to see the Clearwater Beach Dolphin…
in Pinellas County
Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins May 1st
Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins May 1st
Sea turtle nesting season begins May 1 and ends Oct.…
in Pinellas County

  • Business News

    How to Spot Drywood Termites
    Spring is here and so are the termites...  Yes, spring brings lots of flowers, warm days, beautiful sunsets on the…
    in General
    in General
    Small Business Owners: Avoid the Spam Box by Choosing the Right Email Address
    Choosing the right email address as a small business owner is a vital step in setting up the communication lines…
    in General
    in General
    Our Bustling Real Estate Market
    The word is finally out—this is THE time to be buying real estate! Prices are low, interest rates are low,…
    in General
    in General
    Tampa Area Business Expo Lean, Green and Mean Business to be Held March 23rd
    Tuesday, March 23rd, Plan B Expo will hold Lean, Green and Mean Business at the Conmy Center at Our Lady…
    in Dunedin
    in Dunedin
    Federal Housing Authority Makes Changes in Home Loan Program
    The FHA has typically been a good avenue for first-time home buyers, allowing buyers that have less than perfect credit,…
    in General
    in General

  • Arts and Entertainment

    CHALKIN' IT UP â Winter Garden Florida
    CHALKIN' IT UP Calling Artists of all ages! You are invited to participate in "Chalkin' It Up" at the 12th annual SPRING FEVER IN THE GARDEN Festival this coming April…
    in Events
    Read more...
    Chalk Walk Art Festival â Hyde Park Village, Tampa
    CHALK WALK ART FESTIVAL March 15 - 17, 2013 Hyde Park Village - 742 South Village Circle, Tampa Take a Walk and see some ART. Hyde Park Village is the…
    Clearwatedr Miracle
    in Events
    Read more...
    OKeefes St. Patrick's Day
    EXCITING 3-DAY 2013 LINE UP! Friday, March 15, 2013 – Irish Spring Break Pre-Party OUTSIDE TENT OPENS AT 5 P.M.! 5:00pm IRISH BUSKERS 8:00pm BAGPIPERS 9:00pm FUNK BAND “BLACK HONKEYS”…
    in Events
    Read more...

  • Government

    Senator Mike Fasano to Testify at Citizens Rate Hearing Today
    State Senator Mike Fasano will testify at the Office Insurance Regulation’s rate hearing today in opposition to Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s application for a premium increase. Senator Fasano, long a…
    in Politics
    RNC 2012 - The Convention Without Walls
    Don’t miss history in the making in Tampa at the Republican National Convention 2012. On August 27-30, 2,286 delegates and 2,125 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of…
    in Politics
    Republican National Convention â Tampa impact projected at $173 Million
    The Tampa Bay Times Forum is gearing up for the 2012 Republican National Convention from August 27-30, 2012. It will host 2,286 delegates and 2,123 alternate delegates from all 50…
    in Politics

  • Home

     Hangouts Replaces Google Talk Interface @ Google I/O 2013

     

    Despite its bumpy launch, causing update issues (for mainly tablet users), Google+’s unified messaging service “Hangouts” was unveiled at Google I/O conference this week. Compatible with PC’s, Android and Apple devices.

    The free Google app Hangouts enables users to synchronize: chat, video chat, photo sharing and Gmail all into one app (with encrypted messaging) while sending notifications and keeping a real time history accessible on all your devices. And, of course it includes group chat and group video chat - turning Google messaging services into a single service for users.


    Tablet users, not to worry, Google managed to slip in a new update making Hangouts compatible with various tablet sizes.

    Rumor has it that Google Hangouts is intended to give Facebook a run for its money. Some feel that it has a ways to go with the challenges of getting Facebook users to transition over to Google+ Hangouts.

    Click Here to Get Started with Google Hangouts

     
