Community News

Clearwater Beach - Dolphin Pod Sighting at Pier 60...
You can see them too if you hurry – through…
Clearwater Dolphins - Leave a Map-Trail
Although fans are sad to see the Clearwater Beach Dolphin…
Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins May 1st
Sea turtle nesting season begins May 1 and ends Oct.…
    How to Spot Drywood Termites
    Spring is here and so are the termites...  Yes, spring brings lots of flowers, warm days, beautiful sunsets on the…
    Small Business Owners: Avoid the Spam Box by Choosing the Right Email Address
    Choosing the right email address as a small business owner is a vital step in setting up the communication lines…
    Our Bustling Real Estate Market
    The word is finally out—this is THE time to be buying real estate! Prices are low, interest rates are low,…
    Tampa Area Business Expo Lean, Green and Mean Business to be Held March 23rd
    Tuesday, March 23rd, Plan B Expo will hold Lean, Green and Mean Business at the Conmy Center at Our Lady…
    Federal Housing Authority Makes Changes in Home Loan Program
    The FHA has typically been a good avenue for first-time home buyers, allowing buyers that have less than perfect credit,…
    CHALKIN' IT UP â Winter Garden Florida
    CHALKIN' IT UP Calling Artists of all ages! You are invited to participate in "Chalkin' It Up" at the 12th annual SPRING FEVER IN THE GARDEN Festival this coming April…
    Chalk Walk Art Festival â Hyde Park Village, Tampa
    CHALK WALK ART FESTIVAL March 15 - 17, 2013 Hyde Park Village - 742 South Village Circle, Tampa Take a Walk and see some ART. Hyde Park Village is the…
    OKeefes St. Patrick's Day
    EXCITING 3-DAY 2013 LINE UP! Friday, March 15, 2013 – Irish Spring Break Pre-Party OUTSIDE TENT OPENS AT 5 P.M.! 5:00pm IRISH BUSKERS 8:00pm BAGPIPERS 9:00pm FUNK BAND “BLACK HONKEYS”…
    Senator Mike Fasano to Testify at Citizens Rate Hearing Today
    State Senator Mike Fasano will testify at the Office Insurance Regulation’s rate hearing today in opposition to Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s application for a premium increase. Senator Fasano, long a…
    RNC 2012 - The Convention Without Walls
    Don’t miss history in the making in Tampa at the Republican National Convention 2012. On August 27-30, 2,286 delegates and 2,125 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of…
    Republican National Convention â Tampa impact projected at $173 Million
    The Tampa Bay Times Forum is gearing up for the 2012 Republican National Convention from August 27-30, 2012. It will host 2,286 delegates and 2,123 alternate delegates from all 50…
    Google’s ambition is second to none in the tech world.  Over the past week or so I’ve been immersed in the experience that is Google I/O - Google’s yearly developer conference.  I must say, that it’s easily one of
    the most exciting events around for the lucky few able to make the trip out to San Francisco.     googleio-day1.jpg

    On Day 1, during the three and half hour Keynote, Google debuted a slew of enhancements to many of their existing products and services. Most notable, were the changes to their extremely popular Android operating system. Equally impressive, were the improvements intended for developers across a large portion of Google’s services; which included location improvements for Google Play services for Android, Google Play store developer console, and various new features intended for use in education.android_googleio.jpg

    In addition to the Google Play improvements, Google also showcased its progress with Chrome platform, as well as new features added to the search giant’s social platform Google+.  Speculation around the conference was that many of the new Google+ features were aimed to put them in more serious competition with Facebook, boasting automatic image enhancement, automatic hash tagging and filtering of posts, and an exciting new unified chat system named Google Hangouts. “Hangouts” features multi person video chatting, fast instant messaging, unified notifications across all your devices and even messaging for images.

    android.jpg


    In a rare occurrence, Google CEO Larry Page, took the stage near the end of the I/O keynote, explaining his lack of public appearances was due to a paralysis of the vocal cords.  When Page took the stage, he didn’t sound like a CEO, businessman, or entrepreneur; instead he portrayed himself as a humble enthusiast -- saddened by the anti-competitive state of the tech industry -- yet, still excited about the possibilities of the future.  He stated that he takes pride in his company and the tech community, which often surprises him with each new progression, sometimes taking inspiration directly from science fiction and making it reality.

    Watch the full keynote

    The keynote wasn’t all the excitement at I/O, however.  During the entire 3 day conference, attendees were treated to a volume of sessions, ranging from lessons in Android Development, Web Development, Best Practices, App Marketing, Google Maps Development and Tech Talks. There were even Live Code labs where developers could collaborate with Googlers using their own snippets of code to try and improve upon their own projects.

    google_io_streetviewtrekker.jpg
    google_glass_google_io.jpg
     

    Throughout the conference, a variety of booths were set up displaying exciting new products such as the Leap Motion gaming system, the world’s first self-driving car, and of course, the much anticipated Google Glass exhibits. Various other booths touting new technologies like Nvidia’s new Project Shield (A handheld gaming focused Android device) were also abundant.

     

    Google I/O attendees were treated to an after party on the first day, featuring impromptu concerts by Billy Idol and Steve Aoki. Fittingly, attending the party as well, were quite a few robots, including Bartenders which would make you any drink you could think of, RC fighters, a Giant steel barrel-crushing hand, and the Tesla Coil band Arc Attack.


    Watch Tesla Coil Band Arc Attack

    google_io_robot-bartender.jpg

    google_io_rcfighters.jpg 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    billy_idol-googleio.jpggoogle_io_steveaok.jpg

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Another exciting event that made quite a presence at the conference was Google’s side project by Niantic Labs: “Ingress” - an augmented reality game based on Google Maps, where players must go to locations in the real world using the GPS on their mobile devices to take over hotspots called “Portals”. On the second day of the conference, Niantic hosted an event for the game, named Operating Bowstring. The event was open to anyone in San Francisco and consisted of opposing factions in the game who participated in virtual battle (and probably looked crazy to everyone not playing the game) while roaming the city, before retreating to a local bar for a celebratory after party.Attendees were also treated to a new piece of Google hardware.

    chromebook_pixel_at_google_io_.jpg

    Their latest installment of the oft-criticized Chromebook line, the “Chromebook Pixel” was given to each attendee.  Normally priced at $1450, it was a rather exciting gift to receive.  The Chromebook series of laptops is often looked down upon for its perceived lack of functionality, which is likely why Google wanted to get them into the hands of developers.  While the Chrome OS features can be fairly limited compared to other laptop platforms such as Windows or Mac OS X, about half of the conference attendees had their Pixels sporting a distribution of Ubuntu (operating system) by the second day of the conference.  The Pixel is a unique laptop mostly due to the display, sporting an unheard of 2560x1700 resolution multi touch screen, which at the screen’s 12.85 inch display size, boasts a pixel density of 239 PPI.  Personally though, I quite enjoy the Pixel as it’s about the coolest little laptop to happily type away a tech article on.

    All in all, the Google I/O conference was a fantastic experience for any Google developer or tech enthusiast.  The opportunity to attend and meet so many interesting people, take classes directly from Google employees themselves, and experience the latest cutting edge technologies and announcements firsthand was wildly fun.  I’ve most certainly got my fingers crossed in hopes of getting myself a ticket to next year’s I/O.
    For those of you who’d like to have attended the sessions and tech talks, Google’s recorded them and made them public, stream them on YouTube

